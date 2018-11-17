Raiders-Cardinals game now will be televised in Las Vegas

KLAS-TV announced Friday that it will air the Raiders’ game at the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. Sunday after initially leaving the soon-to-be Las Vegas team off the NFL Week 11 TV schedule.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

A local TV station might have felt the wrath of Raider Nation.

Channel 8 planned to televise the Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers game, a station representative confirmed Wednesday. The decision to not include the Raiders on the TV schedule was dictated by CBS national executives, the person said.

“Hey Raiders fans, Sunday’s game Raiders vs. Cardinals will air on Channel 8 at 1:05 p.m.,” 8 News Now said on its Twitter account. “Thanks for the support! Go Raiders.”

Hey @Raiders fans – Sunday's game Raiders vs Cardinals will air on Channel 8 at 1:05 p.m. Thanks for your support! Go Raiders! pic.twitter.com/KAZSwmqPvz — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 16, 2018

It’s possible the local station received plenty of backlash from Raiders fans in Southern Nevada. Many voiced their displeasure on social media.

“That’s pretty stupid,” Ashley Oglesby tweeted. “Is this how you treat (the Raiders) now? We should be supporting them as a community. Shame on them.”

“We know plenty of people in Los Angeles AND the Bay Area who would watch that game regardless of whether the Raiders are undefeated or winless. This isn’t exactly an encouraging sign for the future of the Raiders,” @raiders_la tweeted.

The Raiders (1-8) have the NFL’s worst record. The team is scheduled to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

LV already abandoning their team — J.V.🇺🇸🇵🇭 (@jonas6) November 16, 2018

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.