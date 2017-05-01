Raiders close purchase on 62-acre stadium site in Las Vegas

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The lot where officials want to build a NFL football stadium to draw the Raiders to Las Vegas as seen from Polaris Avenue on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Raiders billboard goes up on the northeast corner of Dean Martin Drive near Hacienda Avenue on Friday, April 21, 2017, at the proposed Russell Road stadium site in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Oakland Raiders have closed on the purchase of 62 acres west of the Mandalay Bay resort clearing a hurdle in the team’s bid to relocate to Las Vegas and build a stadium in time for the 2020 NFL season.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The purchase price listed in documents posted Monday morning in the Clark County Recorder’s Office is $77.5 million.

The land — four parcels between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue and between Polaris Avenue and Dean Martin Drive — is just west of Interstate 15.

The Raiders have had an option to buy the four parcels that include 29.2 acres on the south portion, 26.51 acres on the north portion, a 4.16-acre lot on the northwest corner and a 2.71-acre lot on the northeast corner. The unoccupied land had a listed value of $40 million.

