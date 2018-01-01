Raiders’ Crabtree frustrated by lack of playing time to end season

Michael Crabtree expressed his frustration Sunday when asked about his future with the Raiders.

CARSON, Calif. — Michael Crabtree expressed his frustration Sunday when asked about his future with the Raiders.

The Raiders are expected to part ways with the ninth-year veteran wide receiver this offseason. Crabtree saw limited action during the Raiders’ 30-10 loss against the Chargers to end the 2017 regular season.

“I’m out here playing ball,” Crabtree said. “Whatever they ask me to do. Like today, if they only want me to play 10 plays, I’ll play 10 plays. The season is over now. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Crabtree started the season hot as the team’s top wideout, catching six touchdowns during the first six games. He went on the decline after being ejected for fighting against the Denver Broncos’ Aqib Talib during Week 12, which earned Crabtree a one-game suspension.

The former San Francisco 49er only received three targets against the Eagles on Christmas night and two targets versus the Chargers.

“Yes, because if I react then I’m a bad guy,” said Crabtree when asked if he was frustrated with his playing time to end the season. “Then they asked, ‘Why he ain’t on the field?’ You got to ask the coach for that. I do everything I’m supposed to do.

“I’ve play 60 minutes every time we played. Game winners after game winners. I did everything they asked of me. These last two games, I’ve probably had three targets, but nobody saying anything about that.”

Crabtree is owed a $7 million salary in 2018, the third season of a four-year, $34 million extension he signed late in 2015.

