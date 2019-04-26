Raiders draft former Alabama RB Josh Jacobs with 24th pick — VIDEO

Josh Jacobs Can't Wait to Move to "Tax Free" Las Vegas - Video

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses withhis new jersey after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE - This Dec. 30, 2018, file photo shows Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jacobs is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have a new starting running back, drafting Alabama’s Josh Jacobs on Thursday evening with the No. 24 overall pick.

Jacobs was the first running back off the board.

His legs still have low mileage, given a modest college workload. He totaled 251 career carries for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns with 48 catches, 571 yards and five scores.

Josh Jacobs

Position: Running back

College: Alabama

Size: 5 feet, 10 inches; 220 pounds

2018 stats: 120 carries, 640 yards, 11 TDs; 20 catches, 247 yards, three TDs

In his words: “(Jon Gruden) told me at the combine … they were going to pick me up with one of the three first-round picks. (They kept) tht promise to me.”

