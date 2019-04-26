Raiders draft former Alabama RB Josh Jacobs with 24th pick — VIDEO

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have a new starting running back, drafting Alabama’s Josh Jacobs on Thursday evening with the No. 24 overall pick.
Jacobs was the first running back off the board.
His legs still have low mileage, given a modest college workload. He totaled 251 career carries for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns with 48 catches, 571 yards and five scores.
Josh Jacobs
Position: Running back
College: Alabama
Size: 5 feet, 10 inches; 220 pounds
2018 stats: 120 carries, 640 yards, 11 TDs; 20 catches, 247 yards, three TDs
In his words: “(Jon Gruden) told me at the combine … they were going to pick me up with one of the three first-round picks. (They kept) tht promise to me.”
