Raiders draft pass rusher Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders opened arguably the most significant draft in franchise history with a surprise Thursday, selecting former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick.
The team has an NFL-high three first-round picks.
It’s scheduled to choose at Nos. 24 and 27 as well.
Draft analysts projected Ferrell to go somewhere in the middle of the first round, but he was highly productive in college and is considered to have strong character. Ferrell recorded 55 tackles, including 20 for a loss, with 11 1/2 sacks in 2018. He’ll pair with Arden Key, a 2018 third-round pick, at edge rusher in the coming years.
