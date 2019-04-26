Raiders draft pass rusher Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall — VIDEO

With the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders select DE Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson.

In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Clemson's Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes into the backfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, in Clemson, S.C. Ferrell is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, in Indianapolis. Ferrell is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) celebrate a tackle against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. Despite adding receiver Devin Funchess and linebacker Justin Houston in free agency, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard could be seeking another young receiver to help quarterback Andrew Luck and another pass-rusher to pressure opponents. Some of the names being bandied about include Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown and three Clemson defensive linemen: Wilkins, Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)

This 2015 photo provided by Clemson Athletics shows Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.(Craig Mahaffey/Clemson Athletics via AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders opened arguably the most significant draft in franchise history with a surprise Thursday, selecting former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick.

The team has an NFL-high three first-round picks.

It’s scheduled to choose at Nos. 24 and 27 as well.

Draft analysts projected Ferrell to go somewhere in the middle of the first round, but he was highly productive in college and is considered to have strong character off the field. The two-time All-American recorded 55 tackles, including 20 for a loss, with 11 1/2 sacks in 2018. He’ll pair with Arden Key, a 2018 third-round pick, at edge rusher in the coming years.

There is a notable connection between Ferrell and the Raiders.

He ranked fourth in Clemson history with 27 career sacks. Brentson Buckner, the Raiders’ new defensive line coach, had 22 for the Tigers.

