Fans wait to catch mini footballs being thrown out at the Raiders draft party at the Las Vegas sign on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Raiders’ draft day event in front of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign took place Saturday morning.

Many fans attended while the team announced its third and final day picks on national TV.

Raiders alumni, cheerleaders and Nevada State and Clark County officials attended the event.