Raiders embarrassed in 34-3 loss to 49ers on ‘TNF’

Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked six times, and the defense made first-time NFL quarterback Nick Mullens look like a seasoned All-Pro in an embarrassing 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks at a replay where he fell over his own offensive lineman during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) is looked at by trainers after sustaining an injury during the first half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Tom Cable, quarterback Derek Carr (4), head coach Jon Gruden and offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) look on as Kolton Miller (77), not pictured, lays injured on the field during the first half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens on the sideline prior to the start of an NFL game between his former team and the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) throws the football during the first half of their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football as Oakland Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker (98) and cornerback Daryl Worley (20) look to tackle him during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) prepares to throw the football against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) prepares to throw the football against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach calls a play during the first half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) holds on to the football as he's tackled by defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh (54) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (97) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A sad, sluggish Raiders season sunk to a new low Thursday evening. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked six times, and the defense made first-time NFL quarterback Nick Mullens look like a seasoned All-Pro in an embarrassing 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Mullens was 16-of-22 for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders fell to 1-7, improving their draft pick next April.

The Niners improved to 2-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.