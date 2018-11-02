Raiders/NFL

Raiders embarrassed in 34-3 loss to 49ers on ‘TNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 8:18 pm
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A sad, sluggish Raiders season sunk to a new low Thursday evening. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked six times, and the defense made first-time NFL quarterback Nick Mullens look like a seasoned All-Pro in an embarrassing 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Mullens was 16-of-22 for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders fell to 1-7, improving their draft pick next April.

The Niners improved to 2-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

