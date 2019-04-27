Raiders’ first-round picks enter NFL with purpose — VIDEOS

The Oakland Raiders first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft: running back Josh Jacobs, left, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, center, and safety Johnathan Abram, hold up their team jerseys at a news conference at the Raiders' headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Three Vince Lombardi trophies sat on a table in the Willie Brown Auditorium at Raiders headquarters, a symbol of the history and prestige of a franchise celebrating its 60th season. Feet in front, Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram each smiled and held a black jersey with the No. 1 stitched onto it.

History.

Meet the future.

The Raiders held a news conference Friday to introduce their three first-round picks. If first impressions are any indicator, Oakland and later Las Vegas added quality men to their respective communities. The trio exuded a passion for football and intrinsic purpose when embarking on their NFL careers.

This much maturity on one stage was a sight.

Ferrell is a commanding presence, his grasp on a room bearing little relevance to the former Clemson defensive end’s 6-foot-4-inch, 264-pound frame. He was a captain for the national champion Tigers. In January, he received the first Tim Bourret Award, bestowed upon the football player who “best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media.”

Ferrell’s reputation is of an ambassador.

His mother served in Operation Desert Storm. His father, who died from cancer when Ferrell was 13, served in the Vietnam War.

“I feel like I’m obligated coming from where I come from,” said Ferrell, a native of Richmond, Virginia. ‘The neighborhood that I grew up in, the people and the things that I saw growing up as a kid, not many people get the opportunity to get to do what they love where I’m from. … I’m obligated to my family, my friends and my community to really show them you can take advantage of your opportunity. You can be what you want to be, not just because of your situation.”

In the evaluation process, the Raiders looked to learn each prospect’s mental makeup, gauging their love for football to determine their desire to be great and willingness to realize their full potential.

That is Ferrell.

Jacobs, an ex-Alabama running back chosen at No. 24, recently wrote an article for The Players Tribune that details his childhood. He and his family slept from motel to motel to Chevy Suburban for periods. He was 13 when shot at for the first time. The lifestyle became routine.

“Football is kind of like my peace,” Jacobs said. “It’s like the one place (where) I feel like I can do no wrong. Growing up and going through everything that I’ve been through — being homeless, living in hotels and stuff — football was always an outlet. That’s what kind of drives me, and that’s where I found the love of the game, and that’s why I play with so much emotion.”

Abram, a former Mississippi State safety, was drafted 27th overall.

Coach Jon Gruden assigned him the No. 24 jersey, which carries significance in team lore. Charles Woodson, Willie Brown and Fred “The Hammer” Williamson are past defensive backs to have worn it. Running back Marshawn Lynch, an Oakland native, last donned it.

Abram acknowledged he has “big shoes to fill” and “countless hours” of work ahead of him. He is married and cited their daughter as a source for motivation.

“She’s helped me gain another sense of purpose for what makes me tick and get up in the morning,” Abram said. “I do a lot of things because I want to give her some opportunities and experiences that I didn’t have growing up.”

These first-round choices will help usher the Raiders into the future.

Their goal isn’t just a fourth Lombardi Trophy, Ferrell said. It’s a dynasty.

“When you want to sustain (success), you’ve got to bring in the right guys that will last over the years … that’s going to hold people accountable and want for others what they want for themselves,” Ferrell said. “So it’s such a blessing to know that I was drafted with guys so far that are really, really good guys and great ballplayers. We aren’t done yet, though. We still have a lot to do in the draft, man, and we just can’t wait to get started.”

The future begins now.

