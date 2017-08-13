Raiders’ Gareon Conley has shin injury, just not the shin splints

Some clarity on the Raiders cornerback came Saturday. The confusion came down to semantics.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Semantics. That was the main source of the confusion.

In July, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said rookie cornerback Gareon Conley “has the shin splints,” hence why he had yet to practice in training camp. “It could be a few days,” he added. “I really don’t know the particulars.” On Friday, Conley said on Twitter that he doesn’t have the shin splits.

There was no injury cover-up here.

The two are picking bark from the same tree.

Conley has a shin injury, just not the shin splints, sources said Saturday. McKenzie broadly characterized the ailment with the information he had when speaking to reporters early in camp. The crux of the matter is it continues to keep Conley sidelined. The first-round pick won’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cardinals.

Conley, a former Ohio State cornerback, impressed the team in the spring before he missed the conclusion of a three-day June minicamp. He has not practiced since.

It is unclear what the injury’s exact nature is, be it a stress fracture or otherwise. If it’s a stress fracture, time is the first source of treatment. Conley still has some on his side. Almost a month remains before the Sept. 10 start of the regular season against the Titans.

The Raiders soon will conclude training camp. They will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before leaving Napa, California.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.