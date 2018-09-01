Raiders/NFL

Raiders helping Las Vegas high schools kick off football season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2018 - 8:50 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2018 - 12:51 am

Raiders alumni and Raiderettes cheerleaders were part of a special kickoff event at Foothill High’s game against the Palo Verde High Panthers in Henderson.

As part of the special High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative, the Raiders provided customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, bows for cheerleaders and QB towels at each high school in Clark County.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like