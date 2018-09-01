Raiders helping Las Vegas high schools kick off football season

Raiders alumni and Raiderettes cheerleaders were part of a special kickoff event at Foothill High’s game against the Palo Verde High Panthers in Henderson.
As part of the special High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative, the Raiders provided customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, bows for cheerleaders and QB towels at each high school in Clark County.
