Raiders helping Las Vegas high schools kick off football season

Raiders alumni and Raiderettes cheerleaders were part of a special kickoff event at Foothill High’s game against the Palo Verde High Panthers in Henderson.

Former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum, right, meets with the referee prior to the Foothill Falcons high school football game against Palo Verde in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Ridge Tandy of Henderson, center, with former Oakland Raiders Chris McLemore, left, and Napoleon McCallum at a team community event during the Foothill Falcons high school football game against Palo Verde high school in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nick Levassuer, center, 17, with the Raiderettes at an Oakland Raiders community event during the Foothill Falcons high school football game against Palo Verde high school in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiderettes with 10-year-old Aniyah Thomas, center, at an Oakland Raiders community event during the Foothill Falcons high school football game against Palo Verde high school in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum waits with Raiderettes to be called for a coin toss prior to the Foothill Falcons high school football game against Palo Verde in Henderson, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

As part of the special High School Football Kickoff Kit initiative, the Raiders provided customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, bows for cheerleaders and QB towels at each high school in Clark County.

