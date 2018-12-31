Raiders hire TV analyst Mike Mayock as general manager

The Raiders’ draft room in 2019 will be as seen on TV. The club reportedly has hired Mike Mayock, NFL Network draft analyst, to be its general manager.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders’ have hired Mike Mayock, NFL Network draft analyst, to be its general manager.

The move was made official at a press conference Monday afternoon. ESPN first reported the hiring Monday morning.

This marks the first front-office job for the Emmy-nominated broadcaster. He and coach Jon Gruden, who spent several seasons as an ESPN analyst between sideline duties, will guide a franchise with about $80 million in cap space and three first-round picks this offseason.

On Sunday, Mayock attended the Raiders’ 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. An NFL Network report surfaced minutes before kickoff, while Mayock was finishing a pregame meal in the press box, that he interviewed in Oakland for the position.

Reached shortly thereafter, Mayock said he was “scheduled to be here anyway.”

“All I can say is I had an interview,” Mayock said. “I know they’ve interviewed a whole bunch of guys. And I have no idea the status.”

Together, Gruden amd Mayock make a logical tandem.

Despite a void in front-office experience, Mayock is respected across the NFL for his personnel knowledge. His reputation as an opinionated football junkie combined with his comfort in front of media together prepare him to handle a more polished, public role than predecessor Reggie McKenzie. The Raiders dismissed the measured, even-tempered McKenzie on Dec. 9.

Mayock’s high profile can alleviate some of the public perception Gruden is a one-man show in the personnel department.

Gruden voiced support for Mayock following Sunday’s game.

“He loves it,” Gruden said in a news conference. “He is a passionate, passionate personnel man. He has done it for a long time. I know he has had opportunities to get back into the NFL as a general manager. We will see what happens.”

