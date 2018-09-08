Raiders’ Jon Gruden excited, nervous about return to coaching

Jon Gruden will return to the sidelines Monday night as coach of the Raiders, who play the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

Oakland Raiders' Jon Gruden watches during warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Dec. 28, 2008.

That’s the last time Jon Gruden coached a regular-season game in the NFL. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Raiders 31-24, and Gruden was fired a few weeks later.

On “Monday Night Football” — for which he spent nine seasons as an analyst for ESPN — Gruden will return as coach of the Raiders, who play the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

“I’m just as excited and get the butterflies,” Gruden said Saturday. “It’s the same way every year, especially opening day, it’s special.

“I know there has been a lot of news this week with what has happened, but I want to do everything I can to help bring the Raiders back.”

Then there’s the time he worked for ESPN.

“It’s pretty weird,” Gruden said. “I had a lot of fun doing that job. I sure miss them, and I hope we give them a good show to broadcast.”

Injury report

Running back DeAndre Washington (knee) won’t play Monday. … Defensive tackle Brian Price (hamstring) was limited in Saturday’s practice and is listed as questionable. Running back Marshawn Lynch (groin) and guard Kelechi Osemele (back) were limited but will play.

McCarron makes progress

Gruden said newly acquired backup quarterback AJ McCarron has been a quick study in learning the playbook.

“He’s done really good,” Gruden said. “I think (quarterbacks coach) Brian Callahan has done a great job with him. He’s taken him out of our meetings and isolated a one-on-one. He learned it fast in Cincinnati, and he learned it fast in Buffalo. He will learn it fast here.”

