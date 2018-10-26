Raiders look to clear path for Doug Martin revival

The Raiders will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday without injured running back Marshawn Lynch. Doug Martin ascends from backup to early-down bellcow and plans to prove he has plenty left.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A former All-Pro running back usually must wait until age 30 before being written off as washed up.

Lucky Doug Martin. He has a one-year head start.

In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him. A ho-hum market preceded a one-year contract from the Raiders, a deal featuring an $850,000 salary and no signing bonus. It is worth up to $1.475 million, a far cry from his five-year, $35.75 million contract in 2016.

Sunday represents a chance for Martin to show his worth.

If given that chance.

The Raiders will face the Indianapolis Colts without running back Marshawn Lynch, whose groin injury forced his Tuesday placement onto injured reserve. Martin ascends from backup to early-down bellcow and plans to prove he has plenty left. To do so, he needs far better blocking than Lynch received before the team’s Week 7 bye.

Martin doesn’t lack for self-confidence.

The two-time Pro Bowler has surpassed 1,300 yards in both 16-game seasons of his career. He has failed to reach 500 yards in the other four. He said Thursday that he doesn’t believe his 29-year-old self is “different at all” from whom he was at 25.

“I’m 29, pushing 30,” Martin said. “I signed up here for a full year, so it’s definitely an opportunity to show the rest of the league, the Raiders and everybody — all my doubters — that I can still play. … With injuries and games that I wasn’t able to play in previous years, I’ve still got a lot of miles on these wheels.”

But every car needs a road.

The Raiders sought to establish the run against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14. Coach Jon Gruden called three consecutive Lynch carries to open the action.

On first down, from three tight-end personnel, right tackle Brandon Parker was unable to reach a defensive tackle on a left stretch. Lynch was hit behind the line of scrimmage.

A 2-yard gain.

On second down, from three wide-receiver personnel, Lynch looked to bounce a run outside of Parker but found traffic and turned inside.

A 2-yard gain.

On third down, defensive end Quinton Jefferson swam past left guard Jon Feliciano, and Lynch had no chance.

A 3-yard loss.

To what degree the Week 7 bye allowed the Raiders’ offensive line to recover from injuries ultimately might dictate how Martin will fare.

Left tackle Kolton Miller rested multiple ailments, including his right knee sprain. Left guard Kelechi Osemele missed two straight games to a right knee injury. His backup, Jon Feliciano, exited the second game with a ribs issue.

Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), right guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) and, to some degree, Parker (ankle) needed recovery time, too.

Since joining the Raiders, Martin has received votes of confidence.

Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson reinforced that praise this week, the latter on Thursday saying the club has “seen the speed he possessed early in his career.” Osemele, whose availability for Sunday is unclear, spoke highly of Martin’s work ethic.

“He’s always grinding, man,” Osemele said. “He’s a grinder. He’s a professional. He comes in and works every day. He’s been working his (expletive) off. He finishes every single run, all the way down into the end zone most of the time. He’s in incredible shape. He’s experienced; he’s done it before. I expect him to have a good game.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.