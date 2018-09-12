Raiders/NFL

Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch opens Las Vegas ‘Beast Mode’ store with family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2018 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2018 - 6:40 pm

A few months removed from winning Super Bowl XLVIII, Marshawn Lynch was packing and labeling boxes in a cramped apartment in Oakland. With sweat dripping, Lynch reached for a set of clothes from his sister, Marreesha. While maneuvering back to his station, Lynch often bumped elbows with two close friends, Rell Reed and “Swiv.”

“It was like a sweatshop in there,” recalled Marreesha, who’s known as “Lemon.”

After each handoff from Marreesha, Lynch evaded obstacles to make sure operation “Beast Mode” was running smoothly. He probably had an easier time avoiding contact against the Denver Broncos during the big game. The Seattle Seahawks routed the Broncos 43-8 in 2014 to turn the Oakland native into a world champion.

Four years later, Lynch is also a successful entrepreneur and founder of Beast Mode Apparel, a clothing line with three stores and an online shop. Two opened in 2016, one in Oakland and the other in Seattle, where Lynch played for six seasons.

Lynch, now a running back for the Raiders, had his third store open this month at Town Square Las Vegas.

“When we were in the apartment, we used to ship out the orders and it quickly became overwhelming, so this was just the next best step,” said Lynch’s mother, Delisa, about expanding.

With Lynch’s “Beast Mode” moniker becoming a household name, the Lynch siblings decided to use the name for their mom-and-pop business. Marshawn had the vision and Marreesha had the execution.

The older Lynch could have easily paid someone else to start the company. But that’s not the “Town Bizzness” way — a phrase Lynch likes to say to remind others where he came from.

Lynch, 32, escaped poverty while growing up in North Oakland. He started from the bottom and fought his way to NFL stardom, but he didn’t do it alone. His three siblings where by his side while Delisa Lynch worked two jobs to support them.

That’s the way Lynch wanted to run his start-up. By doing the grunt work with his loved ones.

“We got a solid team around us,” Lynch said. “When the vision came about, I said, ‘Press play,’ and made it work.”

When the Beast Mode website opened, the merchandise was gone after the first hour.

“At first, we did this just to try it,” Marreesha Lynch said. “We weren’t sure how it would go. Everything sold out.”

That’s how the Lynch family and their two close friends ended up working tirelessly in a cramped apartment in Oakland to keep up with the demand.

They got to reap the rewards at the Vegas grand opening as Lynch greeted customers outside while riding a bicycle and dancing in front of a Beast Mode van. Reed walked with a bottle of Hennessy to enjoy the festivities.

As for Marreesha, she was behind the register still hustling.

Home away from home

A year ago, Marreesha told her older brother it was time to open another Beast Mode store and that Las Vegas would be the perfect location.

She also wanted to work at the Las Vegas shop.

“I thought she was playing,” said Marshawn Lynch, who has a tattoo that reads “Lemon” on top of his hand. “She said, ‘No, I’m serious.’ So then I just got on the horn with the team and told them to press play on Vegas.”

On Sept. 1, seven days before her 30th birthday, Marreesha opened the Vegas shop as the CEO.

“She working. She’s running this motha,” an excited Marshawn said.

Las Vegas is becoming a second home for the Lynch family. Marreesha recently moved into a home in Southern Nevada.

Momma Lynch plans to visit her often, but she’s not leaving Oakland.

“I’m still in the Bay, I’m not leaving the Bay, but I do I like visiting here,” Delisa Lynch said.

Playing in Vegas

Delisa Lynch said she would love to see her son play in Las Vegas when the Raiders relocate in 2020 and move into a domed stadium off the Strip.

Lynch, who’s starting his 11th season in the NFL, doesn’t see himself playing that long.

“I don’t think I got it in me,” said Lynch, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. “I think my time will end while they’re in Oakland, but to those guys coming out here, I wish the best for them.”

Lynch was told by a reporter that he appeared to have a lot left in the tank during a 60-yard touchdown run in the preseason last month that was called back.

“That’s all I had, was that god damn one play,” Lynch said, possibly joking. “I don’t want nobody to get their hopes up over that. So don’t draft me in fantasy.”

Lynch’s only game played in Las Vegas might end up being the 2005 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. If that’s the case, it was a good one.

Lynch rushed for three touchdowns and 195 yards to lead California to a 35-28 victory against Brigham Young.

Delisa Lynch got to take home her son’s Las Vegas Bowl MVP trophy. In 2016, Lynch was inducted into the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame.

“I would say Vegas has been good to me,” Lynch said.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like