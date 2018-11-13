Raiders may turn to rookie WR Marcell Ateman with Bryant hurt

The Raiders are in the habit of relying on rookies. Wide receiver Marcell Ateman could be another one active on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) celebrates with wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) after Hatcher scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders started two rookies Sunday on offense and three on defense. Two other rookies played 24 defensive snaps in rotational roles. All three specialists — punter, kicker and long snapper — were rookies, too.

That’s 10.

Soon, the count could grow.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant exited Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter with a PCL injury to his left knee. On Monday, he underwent an MRI, the results of which were not publicly disclosed. Coach Jon Gruden said that, while he did not know the exact recovery timetable, “it doesn’t look like he’ll be available for some time.”

This likely will prompt Marcell Ateman’s debut.

The rookie seventh-round pick is expected to see his first NFL regular-season action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. With Bryant out, the Raiders also are monitoring wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s status. He suffered a second-quarter knee injury from which he returned in the third quarter.

The Raiders plan to work out free-agent wide receivers on Tuesday for possible signing, Gruden said.

He added that he has seen “steady progress” from the 6-foot-4-inch Ateman in practice.

“He’s a big guy,” Gruden said. “Has played well. He’s played multiple positions as I said last week. He is also a guy we think has the size and strength to contribute on special teams. … He’ll be another rookie that we call on. We’ve had some rookies step up. We’ll need him to do the same.”

Eddie not ready

Last week, Gruden expressed optimism that defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes could make his season debut this Sunday.

That hope faded.

Vanderdoes will miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign, as the Raiders elected to shut down their 2017 third-round pick. He suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 31 during the fourth quarter of the season finale. A rehab setback arose in August, and he did not demonstrate enough progress the past three weeks of practice to gain clearance for roster activation.

Monday at 1 p.m. was the deadline.

The Raiders either had to activate Vanderdoes or place him on the season-ending Physically Unable to Perform list.

“The clock is ticking,” Gruden said. “You get so many days to evaluate a player before you make the decision to activate him or put him on injured reserve. He did have a setback in training camp. It was a tough one. We expected him to be ready in camp. I think right now it’s not 100 percent.

“He hadn’t had enough padded practices and been in the trenches enough to activate him, perhaps re-injuring that. I think it’s the wise thing to do. We will try to move forward without him and get him healthy for next year.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.