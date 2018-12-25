Raiders off and running with 1st punt return TD since 2008

Raiders’ Dwayne Harris waited for his knowledge of an obscure NFL rule to come in handy and Monday night it led to his 99-yard punt return for a touchdown.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dwayne Harris waited for his knowledge of an obscure NFL rule to come in handy.

On Monday evening, it sparked an electric start to potentially the final Oakland game in Raiders history.

The wide receiver watched as the Denver Broncos batted a punt inside the 1-yard line. In what seemed a brazen decision to the uninitiated, Harris then sprinted to pick up the ball at the 1-yard line. He then raced 99 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders their first punt return for a score since 2008.

Harris explained this rule in a locker-room interview three weeks earlier.

“A lot of people don’t know if the punt team bats the ball before it goes into the end zone, if we pick it up and we try to run with it and fumble, we still get the ball back,” Harris said on Dec. 3. “No one knows that rule. … It’s always been like that (laughs). A lot of people just don’t know that rule. A lot of people see me every time go and get the ball if they touch it. They’re like, ‘Why are you trying to get the ball?’ Because of that rule. … It helps to know the rules.”

That it does.

Harris’ general know-how proved useful on Dec. 2, too. He allowed a Kansas City Chiefs kickoff to bounce toward the end zone, hoping it’d land out of bounds. It didn’t. As the kickoff coverage team approached, Harris stepped out of bounds and touched the ball.

Because the ball was first touched out of bounds, the kickoff was illegal.

The Raiders thus took possession at their own 40-yard line.

Beast sets fire

The Raiders needed someone special to light the ceremonial Al Davis Memorial Torch before an Oakland game of possible historical significance.

They knew who to ask.

Running back Marshawn Lynch, an Oakland native and resident, received the honor. He has not played since he was placed on injured reserve with a groin ailment in October. Still, he made his presence felt.

Marshawn Lynch lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch. For Oakland. pic.twitter.com/n1sCS4Ch6g — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 25, 2018

Lynch is the Raiders’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his work in the Oakland community.

He received a warm welcome from fans.

Monday’s game was the last under the team’s lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. After the city of Oakland filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NFL this month, the club is exploring its options for a 2019 home stadium. Club officials haven’t ruled out, though, a return to Oakland.

Notable

— Cornerback Gareon Conley did not clear NFL concussion protocol by kickoff despite, with the Monday game, an extra day to do so. He was inactive. The Raiders also were without starting cornerback Daryl Worley, whom they placed on injured reserve with a torn shoulder labrum.

— Oakland waived DaMontre’ Moore before the game. Left with two open roster spots, the team promoted safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler from the practice squad. Butler became the fifth tight end on the Raiders’ 53-man roster but was not in uniform. He received a pay bump, though, for the promotion. Call it a Christmas bonus.

— The Raiders led 17-0 at halftime. It was their first time scoring more than 14 points in the first half all season.

