Oakland files lawsuit against NFL for Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

The City of Oakland filed a federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit against the Raiders on Tuesday, calling the team’s move to Las Vegas “illegal” while seeking to recover financial damages lost to the scheduled 2020 relocation.

The lawsuit does not ask to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas or to keep the team in Oakland, according to a statement released by the city attorney’s office. The 353-page filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also names the NFL and the league’s 31 other teams.

Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker to file federal antitrust lawsuit and breach of contract lawsuit today against NFL and all 32 clubs for Raiders' relocation, she announced. This effectively may punt franchise from playing in Oakland next year. Release: https://t.co/gO7ixx3ycM pic.twitter.com/YdoDhiJ0PI — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2018

“The defendants brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league’s own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city,” city attorney Barbara J. Parker said in the statement. “The Raiders’ illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill. The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

Parker’s filing was approved at a July 24 City Council meeting. Effectively, the Raiders appear increasingly less likely to play their home games in Oakland next season.

Such has been the organization’s position if the antitrust lawsuit was filed. The club’s lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is due to expire in 2019. Team owner Marc Badain declined comment Tuesday when asked if the filing conclusively meant the Raiders won’t play in Oakland next year.

For months, the Raiders have developed contingency sites in the event their lease is not extended. Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas is not among those sites, a person familiar with the situation said in October.

The team’s only remaining home game this season could be the franchise’s last in Oakland. On Dec. 24, it will face the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

