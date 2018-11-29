Raiders players donate money for California wildfire relief

Raiders players wanted to contribute further to Camp Fire relief after the franchise donated $250,000 in cash and supplies last week. The team assisted their campaign.

A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif., on Nov, 16, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Last week, the Raiders announced a $200,000 donation to the North Valley Community Foundation and an additional $50,000 worth of various supplies benefiting families whom Camp Fire impacted in Butte County, California.

Players wanted to contribute further.

The team has matched their effort.

Players pooled together an additional $46,350 in support of NVCF. With the Raiders matching the amount, left guard Kelechi Osemele and tight end Jared Cook held a $92,700 check Wednesday in a photograph that Osemele posted on social media.

We came together to show love and support for NorCal 🙌🏾🙏🏾 Together with North Valley Community Foundation (@nvcf) we are standing together and standing firm in the face of these fires. 💯 #BlessUp #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/CofJdC4wxA — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) November 29, 2018

A team release confirmed the amount.

“We came together to show love and support for NorCal,” Osemele wrote on Twitter. “Together with North Valley Community Foundation we are standing together and standing firm in the face of these fires.”

High praise

Jon Gruden seldom praises players as he did Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday.

The Raiders coach built a reputation for player flattery during his career as an ESPN broadcaster. But in a news conference at team headquarters, he was especially effusive of Mahomes. Gruden’s defense will be tasked with slowing him Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall draft pick in 2017.

This season is his first as a full-time starter. In 11 games, he has passed for 3,628 yards and an NFL-high 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while adding 186 rushing yards for two scores. He is coming off a career-high 478 pasisng yards and six touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams.

“His overall skill set is sickening,” Gruden said. “I mean, it really is. He’s double-jointed. He can throw the ball from any platform possible — running to his left, fading backwards. He can get out of trouble. I compliment everybody; I’ve been accused of that. But this guy has off the chart arm talent. Skill level is unbelievable. He has a playing style that reminds me of (Brett) Favre.

“He’s a young Favre. I think that’s why (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid went and got him. He won’t quit on any plays. He makes a lot of plays when there’s nothing there. I don’t have time to talk about him anymore.”

Notable

— Defensive tackle Mo Hurst Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) and cornerback Leon Hall (back) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Arden Key (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck) and cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle) were limited participants.

—Wide receiver/cornerback Johnny Holton and edge defender James Cowser were re-signed to the practice squad.

