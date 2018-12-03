Raiders QB Derek Carr moves up record book, but prefers wins

The Raiders quarterback surpassed Rich Gannon for the second-most career passing yards in franchise history. He also moved into second place, behind only Peyton Manning, for most completions during the first five years of an NFL career. None of that softened the reality of a 2-10 campaign.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr continued Sunday his rise up the record book.

He’d trade the numbers, he said after a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, for better results.

The Raiders quarterback surpassed Rich Gannon for the second-most career passing yards in franchise history. He also moved into second place, behind only Peyton Manning, for most completions during the first five years of an NFL career. None of that softened the reality of a 2-10 campaign.

Carr is up to 17,802 career passing yards. He is on schedule to catch Ken Stabler (19,078) in 2019.

Gannon dropped to third place with 17,585 yards.

17,633 and counting.@derekcarrqb is now second in franchise history in career passing yards, eclipsing Rich Gannon. Only Ken Stabler (19,078) has more as a Raider. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/siumxTD2CM — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 2, 2018

Carr completed 29 of 38 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. At 1,670 completions since 2014, he needs only 80 completions in the final four games to surpass Manning (1,749). This also was Carr’s seventh straight game without an interception. The streak ties Gannon’s franchise long, which was established in 2001.

“To be able to be up there, it means a lot to me,” Carr said. “Don’t get it twisted. I just want to win, and I hate losing. For those things to be there, in my heart it means a lot. Now, can we translate it into some more wins? I’d give you all the yards back for all the wins. But at the same time it’s very cool, it’s very humbling and it just shows me that I haven’t done anything yet.”

Notable

— Wide receiver Jordy Nelson recorded at least 50 receiving yards Sunday for the second time this season. He caught a team-high 10 passes for 97 yards. His other game with 50-plus yards occurred when he recorded 167 yards in Week 3 at the Miami Dolphins. Nelson has dealt with a knee ailment of late. “What he has been doing for our team is unbelievable,” coach Jon Gruden said. “I am really proud of what he did today. He is feeling better, and hopefully (wide receiver) Martavis Bryant is feeling better to get him back next week.” Bryant has missed three games to a knee injury.

— Raiders returner Dwayne Harris knows the rules. In the first quarter, Harrison Butker’s kickoff flirted with the visitor sideline inside the 5-yard line but didn’t reach it. So Harris stepped out of bounds and then touched the football. The kickoff thus was ruled to have traveled out of bounds before reaching the end zone, cueing a penalty. The Raiders took possession at their own 40.

— Linebacker Tahir Whitehead forced a fumble on the game’s opening possession, jarring the ball loose from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He narrowly caused a second takeaway, as a possible interception shot through his hands in the third quarter. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught that pass for a 13-yard gain.

— The Raiders appear to have found themselves a kicker. Rookie Daniel Carlson improved to 9-for-10 with the club. He made 50-yard and 44-yard field goals. The former was his first attempt from 50 or more yards.

— Running back Jalen Richard had six carries for a season-high 95 yards. He added three receptions for 41 yards.

— Two tight ends found the end zone Sunday for the Raiders. For Jared Cook, that is nothing new; he has scored in three straight games. He finished with seven catches for a team-high 100 yards. For tight end Lee Smith, the 1-yard touchdown was his first score since 2015.

