Raiders QB Derek Carr on pace for rare season in yards, sacks

Derek Carr is on pace to join a rare club this month. Its membership requires some punishment.

The Raiders quarterback needs 303 passing yards to reach 4,000 in a single season for the first time in his NFL career. He also has been sacked a career-high 48 times. Carr can become the sixth quarterback in league history to have exceeded 4,000 yards and surpassed 50 sacks in the same year.

He’d be only the second to throw fewer than 15 interceptions in the process. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the first in 2012. Amid 51 sacks, he recorded 4,295 yards, 39 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Carr enters Monday evening’s game against the Denver Broncos with 3,697 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks.

Carr hasn’t thrown an interception in a franchise-record nine consecutive games.

“I think he’s done well,” coach Jon Gruden said Thursday. “Obviously, he’s taken some sacks. We have to improve on that. Not just the offensive line and the playcalling — he has to improve on that. He’ll tell you that.

“But I think he’s a heck of a quarterback. We lost some receivers. We lost some running backs. We lost several linemen. He’s continuing to be productive. He’s totally into it; he’s totally invested. I’m excited about that.”

It would not surprise if Carr eclipses 50 sacks for the year Monday, given he’s been sacked at least three times in 11 of the past 12 games.

Broncos outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb also are the NFL’s most productive pass-rush duo. Miller is tied for second in the NFL with 14½ sacks; Chubb has 12. The entire Raiders defense has 12.

Notable

— Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, Nathan Peterman was the Raiders’ only available backup to Carr during Thursday’s practice. A.J. McCarron was in Alabama, Gruden said, with his wife who recently gave birth.

— Left guard Kelechi Osemele (toe) worked Thursday as a full participant. It was his first practice since Dec. 6. Osemele, who missed the past two games, is expected to start Monday.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley was one of six limited participants in practice. He suffered a concussion Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The other five were safety Karl Joseph (neck), center Rodney Hudson (ankle, knee), tight end Lee Smith (back), fullback Keith Smith (calf) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (hamstring).

— Defensive tackle Mo Hurst Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) did not practice. Each has dealt with his respective ailment for weeks.

