Raiders quick-draw QB Carr adds to his own pass protection

Raiders offensive linemen aren’t the only ones who protect Derek Carr. He does, too.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos won 20-19. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A seven-man rush was coming Sunday. Or so it appeared.

On third-and-8 in the fourth quarter, Derek Carr scanned the Denver Broncos’ defense. Safety Justin Simmons was near right tackle Donald Penn, just outside of linebacker Von Miller. Safety Will Parks stood over the “A gap” between center Rodney Hudson and left guard Kelechi Osemele. Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall similarly stood between Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson.

For good measure, linebacker Bradley Chubb was positioned outside of left tackle Kolton Miller.

In such moments, Carr fortunately has Carr.

The Raiders quarterback at times is his best protector. Mentally, he and Hudson collaborate to adjust protection assignments before a snap to account for anticipated blitzes. Physically, Carr has one of the NFL’s quickest releases. The combination helps keep him upright, a knack that should prove useful again Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Defenses know before facing the Raiders: It is difficult to reach Carr.

He has been sacked twice this season, tied for fewest among quarterbacks with at least 50 drop backs. On average, through two games, it takes him 2.41 seconds to transition from snap to pass attempt. He and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees share that time, which is third-fastest in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

“The great quarterbacks protect themselves as much as some of the protection protects them,” coach Jon Gruden said. “They don’t hold the ball for a significant amount of time. They have a feel for pressure. They avoid the catastrophic plays. He’s got a good feel back there for pressure, for when to let it go and for when to hold onto it. That comes with playing experience.”

Miami (2-0) presents a formidable test.

Defensive ends Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn each recorded four quarterback hurries last Sunday against the New York Jets. Quinn had one of the team’s three sacks. But for context, that was against Sam Darnold, a rookie quarterback who averages 2.94 seconds.

Carr is more difficult to touch.

“I look at it as his guys are getting open quick,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said during a Wednesday conference call with Raiders reporters. “He has one of those releases where it’s just so smooth. It’s like he flicks his wrist and the ball just comes out, and the distance is irrelevant. He does a great job changing his arm angle.

“When he throws the ball, it looks as clean as it can get. It has zip on it, and it just looks smooth. I think sometimes when guys get open quick and he knows where to go with the ball and the coverage is right for what is called offensively, that’s where he hurts you a lot. He’s able to get the ball out quick and out in front and let guys run after the catch.”

Carr completed six passes of 20 or more yards Sunday. Still, Gruden said that he’d like more chunk plays over the course of the season.

His offense narrowly missed one Sunday on the aforementioned third-and-8.

The Broncos showed a seven-man rush before the snap. Ultimately, six rushed; Parks bailed into coverage. Carr went “hot,” essentially firing a pass as soon as he could grip it. His arm beat the rush, and he connected with wide receiver Martavis Bryant on a slant before the first-down marker.

Bryant was unable to break a tackle.

“Really, I think the thing that Coach Gruden would say, too, is just having a quick mind,” Carr said. “You’ve got to be able to think fast. ‘If they do bring this thing, where am I going with the ball?’ And obviously, you’ve got to do it. But absolutely, as a quarterback, you can be your best protection sometimes.”

