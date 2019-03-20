Raiders sign former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict

In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) tackles Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reunited Tuesday with a linebacker whose NFL career he largely cultivated, as the team signed former Cincinnati Bengals standout Vontaze Burfict.

Burfict adds experience and edge to the linebacker corps.

He also adds controversy.

Burfict, 28, is widely regarded among the NFL’s dirtiest players, drawing several fines over the course of his career. In 2017, he was suspended five games for a hit he made in an exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs that was deemed “egregious.” He and new Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown also mixed it up in the AFC North.

But perhaps no coach has a stronger rapport with Burfict than Guenther.

The two were in Cincinnati together when Burfict entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted rookie from Arizona State. In 2013, Burfict made the Pro Bowl after recording an NFL-high 177 tackles with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

