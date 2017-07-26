Raiders sign safety Obi Melifonwu; Gareon Conley yet to reach terms

Raiders second-round draft pick Obi Melifonwu runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — It took longer than it should have, but it’s done now.

Obi Melifonwu is officially under contract.

The Raiders signed their second-round pick Wednesday, putting an end to a negotiation that cost the rookie safety a couple practices this week. Melifonwu was the NFL’s only draft selection after the first round to remain unsigned. His signature leaves cornerback Gareon Conley as the last member of the team’s nine-man draft class who has yet to agree to terms.

Disagreement over contract language is what held up Melifonwu’s four-year, $4.5 million deal. For further context, the ex-Connecticut standout switched agents after the draft, leaving the Raiders to work with his new representative, Sean Stellato of SES Sports, for a good portion of the negotiation process.

It is fairly unusual — and in the agent business, something of a horror story — for a drafted rookie to switch representatives before signing his contract. Agents generally invest thousands of dollars to train a client for his NFL Scouting Combine and pro day appearances. Hours and additional dollars are devoted toward his recruitment and handling. Agents do not see a return on such pre-draft investments until their client is secured and signs his first NFL deal. And even then, some agents come up short.

How exactly this situation materialized is unclear.

Raiders rookies reported Monday to Napa, California. Veterans are due Friday. The first full-squad practice comes Saturday.

He can focus fully on football now. The Raiders hope Conley soon can, too.

