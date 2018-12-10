Raiders stun Steelers 24-21 in final seconds

Quarterback Derek Carr found tight end Derek Carrier for a 6-yard score on fourth down, lifting the Raiders to a 24-21 upset that they secured only after a blocked field goal.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr watched Ben Roethlisberger orchestrate a dramatic touchdown drive, returning from a rib injury that sidelined him four possessions and giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a late fourth-quarter lead.

Then, Carr topped him.

Carr threw a dime to wide receiver Seth Roberts, a 39-yard gain setting up first-and-goal from the 7. The three ensuing plays combined for 1 yard. On fourth down, Carr found tight end Derek Carrier for a 6-yard score, lifting the Raiders to a 24-21 upset win that they secured only after a blocked field goal.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell slipped on the 40-yard try.

His chance arrived after wide receiver James Washington — with 15 seconds remaining following the Carr-to-Carrier score — caught a 5-yard pass before lateraling the ball to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gained another 43 yards to the Raiders’ 22-yard line. Five seconds remained.

Boswell’s botch ended it.

The Raiders improved to 3-10 and earned their signature win of coach Jon Gruden’s first season back with the club. Carr was 25-of-34 for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception in a franchise-record eight consecutive games.

The Steelers fell to 7-5-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

