Raiders working to sign Chargers WR Tyrell Williams

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, left, rushes past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A third splash on offense could be imminent for the Raiders, who are working to sign Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams. ESPN reported Wednesday morning he intends to sign. People close to the situation, however, indicated terms have yet to be finalized.

It’s possible, but not ensured, the situation could evolve into a pact by day’s end.

Williams, 27, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers.

A former undrafted free agent from Division II Western Oregon, he averaged 15.9 yards per reception the past three seasons, catching 153 passes for 2,440 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the Raiders’ top option in free agency at the position, given he is a 6-foot-4-inch deep threat whose speed warrants attention underneath with yards-after-catch ability.

The Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday after agreeing to send 2019 third and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They struck a three-year, $50.125 million contract with Brown to complete the move. On Monday, New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown verbally committed to a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders.

Signings cannot be made official until the 2019 league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. The team will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. during which Antonio Brown is expected to be introduced. It’s not known if Trent Brown or versatile defensive back Lamarcus Joyner will be present, too.

Joyner agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $42 million contract.

A person familiar with the Raiders’ thinking said that they plan to feature Joyner as their primary nickel cornerback, a position he played early in his NFL career. Leon Hall and Nick Nelson handled that role in 2018. He also will see action at safety, able to work opposite Karl Joseph in the base defense.

Another addition at safety is possible, perhaps in the draft.

If the Raiders do sign Williams, they are likely to release at least one player to clear cash. The team enters free agency in a comfortable situation from a salary cap standpoint; however, internally, NFL clubs also have cash budgets. This carries a greater influence on the Raiders’ personnel decisions moving forward.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.