10 Raiders miss practice Wednesday; Amari Cooper clears protocol

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) remains on the ground after a hit by the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Some were resting. Others were recovering.

On Wednesday, the Raiders practiced without nearly a fifth of their roster.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) were among the six players to miss practice for injury-related reasons. Four defenders — end Khalil Mack, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman and safety Reggie Nelson — missed due to rest.

Here in December, this was a season high for Raiders players absent from a single practice.

Cooper is now nursing only the left ankle injury he suffered Nov. 26 against the Denver Broncos. He was concussed on the same play, but has cleared league protocol for a full return to football activities, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

Still, he is believed to be less likely than Patterson to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Center-guard Jon Feliciano was a new addition to the team’s injury report with a concussion.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand), FB Jamize Olawale (ankle) and LB Cory James (knee) also missed practice. Autry has dealt with his injury for weeks, although he began this week wearing a cast. He has three sacks in the past two games and is expected to play this weekend.

Mack, Irvin, Bowman and Nelson are scheduled to resume practice Thursday. Coach Jack Del Rio has elected to give certain veterans rest on Wednesday in what he calls “Woodson Wednesdays,” a reference to the regular off-day allowed to former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson.

Last week, running back Marshawn Lynch was an exception. He rested on a Thursday instead.

