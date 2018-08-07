3 takeaways from Day 10 of Raiders training camp

Mario Edwards is a 2016 second-round draft pick. He is expected to see more work as an interior rusher in coordinator Paul Guenther’s defense.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Dwayne Harris (17) runs with the football after making a catch at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) waits for the football to be hiked to him during a joint training camp with the Oakland Raiders at their training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) works out with his offense during a joint training camp with the Oakland Raiders at their training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running backs Chris Warren (34) and Marshawn Lynch (24) work through a drill at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive backs Dexter McDonald (23), Nick Nelson (38), Daryl Worley (36) and Shareece Wright (35) at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) looks to hit pads held by Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (46) at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) warms up at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley, left, meets with head coach Jon Gruden, right, at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Detroit Lions defensive back Darius Slay (23) with reporters following a joint practice with the Oakland Raiders at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 10 of Raiders training camp:

Repeated

Mario Edwards jabbed into left guard Frank Ragnow with his left hand and swam over the Detroit Lions first-round pick with his right, the maneuver consuming maybe half a second when beating Ragnow inside on a 1-on-1 pass rush drill.

It worked.

Just as Warren Sapp said.

Edwards, a versatile Raiders defensive lineman, received a pointer before Tuesday’s practice. He applied it with success against the Lions’ talented rookie. It likely won’t be the last time Edwards performs the pass-rush move.

“I felt pretty good about that,” Edwards said of the practice period. “Really, I was just sitting there with Warren Sapp, and he taught me probably about 20 minutes before we got outside, and we just kept repeating it and repeating it. I tried it, and it worked. … (He said) to do a certain move, and once I do it, to sell it real good and rip.”

Edwards is a 2016 second-round draft pick. He is expected to see more work as an interior rusher in coordinator Paul Guenther’s defense.

Sapp, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle, played under coach Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finishing his career in Oakland.

Restraint

At times, the tension was palpable.

The Raiders and Lions collaborated on an 11-on-11 kickoff drill, each side taking its turn to plow through blockers and touch off on the return man. The Raiders brought the physicality in coverage. When they received, wide receiver Dwayne Harris fielded the first return and sprinted down the left sideline before trailing into the out-of-bounds area.

That’s when Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson thumped him to the ground.

Harris’ teammates did not like the contact. The two sides chattered and pushed some. Ultimately, the crowd parted without a full scuffle.

Brawls are relatively common in joint practices. None transpired Tuesday.

Reunited

During a physical 9-on-7 running game period, Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead stood with his current teammates while exchanging trash talk over the drill toward his former Lions ones, including running back Ameer Abdullah.

All in good fun.

Whitehead spent six years in Detroit. He signed a three-year, $19 million contract in March.

“Nothing’s changed,” Whitehead said. “When I was there, we did the exact same thing. We were going back and forth. It’s all competitive. We’re just trying to get each other better. This time, I’m in the black and silver.”

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.