3 takeaways from Day 7 of Raiders training camp

Oakland Raiders' Dwayne Harris (17) during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders wide receivers Dwayne Harris (17) and Jordy Nelson, right, take part in a drill during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 7 of Raiders training camp.

Harris in mix

Dwayne Harris nearly made the “play of the day” during Friday’s practice.

The Raiders wide receiver and returner was serviced as a gunner, or flyer, on the punt team. He sprinted near the left sideline to down a punt, which Johnny Townsend dropped beautifully inside the 3-yard line, but his outstretched hands were unable to complete a difficult basket catch, resulting in a touchback.

Close.

This regular season, similar chances could come.

Wide receivers Johnny Holton and Cordarelle Patterson were the Raiders’ main flyers in 2017. Holton remains in the fold for 2018; however, Patterson was traded to the New England Patriots in March. That creates an opportunity opposite Holton.

Harris signed a one-year, $1.005 million contract two weeks after Patterson’s trade.

“If you look at the last five years in the National Football League,” said special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, “Dwayne has always been in the top five in double-digit tackles, not only on kickoff but at the fire position. We had a lot of respect for Johnny getting ready to play against him last year. We have a lot of receivers out there working, a lot of corners out there working. (Safety) Obi (Melifonwu) has been working out there at flyer, so we got a bunch of guys out there competing.”

Feliciano a rock

It was Week 5 all over again

Last year, Jon Feliciano started at right guard versus the Baltimore Ravens and looked the part of an NFL starter. Friday was no different, as Feliciano handled the Raiders’ first-team reps in guard Gabe Jackson’s absence. Jackson exited Thursday with an unspecified injury that is believed to be minor.

“You just want to be smart,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said. “He would’ve gotten a day off anyway.”

Perfetto

Giorgio Tavecchio had his best field-goal period of camp.

The Raiders kicker was a perfect 6-for-6, the distance varying between 38 and 51 yards. He and undrafted rookie kicker Eddy Pinerio are competing for the job.

Bisaccia declined to say which kicker has an early edge.

“I’d say it’s just a daily grind to be the kicker,” Bisaccia said. “It’s a daily grind. Nice try, though.”

