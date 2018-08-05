3 takeaways from Day 8 of Raiders training camp

The Raiders rested many of their core veteran players Saturday. Quarterback Derek Carr didn’t take a rep in team drills. Wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Amari Cooper also received a breather.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, greets James Stone as players stretch during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller answers reporters questions at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 8 of Raiders training camp:

Good day for CFL

Multiple scouts from the Canadian Football League attended the Raiders’ final practice of the weekend Saturday.

They weren’t saddened with the afternoon’s structure.

“We don’t need to see them anyway,” one scout said.

The team rested many of its core veteran players. Quarterback Derek Carr didn’t take a rep in team drills. Wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Amari Cooper, linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Derrick Johnson and many others received a breather.

Those who practiced weren’t in pads.

Each year, CFL teams deploy scouts to NFL training camps, scouring for players who exhibit potential but appear unlikely to make a team’s 53-man roster or 10-man practice squad. With the Raiders resting core players Saturday, scouts saw more from the underbelly of the team’s 90-man roster than they would have otherwise.

No rest for rookies

The Raiders’ entire projected starting offensive line did not practice, one key exception aside.

First-round pick Kolton Miller took every first-team rep at left tackle. Coach Jon Gruden said Saturday that his development since being drafted April 26 is “unbelievable.”

“Not only is he having to block some really good players, he’s got to adjust on the fly a lot,” Gruden said. “We’re changing speeds. We’re going no-huddle. We’re changing plays at the line of scrimmage. That’s not an easy thing to do. He’s done an excellent job.”

Still fighting

Giorgio Tavecchio is gone, but the competition at kicker isn’t.

Raiders rookie Eddy Pineiro figures to have a leg up on the job. But veteran Mike Nugent, who signed a one-year deal Friday, looks to push him. Nugent kicked plenty during Friday’s private workout with the team, so he watched as Pineiro made five of six field goals between 39 and 51 yards.

He was wide right from 49.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.