Chiefs snap Raiders’ two-game winning streak with 26-15 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders could have expanded their playoff hopes Sunday.
They seemed exposed instead.
Quarterback Derek Carr had 11 completions on 23 passes for 69 yards and an interception entering the fourth quarter. What happened afterward was too little, too late. The Raiders squandered three quarters of football to begin the final quarter of their season, trailing 26-0 before falling 26-15 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
This game was supposed to be about crunch time. December football. A threeway tie atop the AFC West. The Raiders, Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers all entered with a 6-6 record.
Instead, it amounted to little more than garbage time.
The Raiders did not total more than 34 yards of offense in a single drive until the fourth quarter. They did so on three straight possessions, including back-to-back touchdown drives in a span of 1 minute and 42 seconds courtesy of a successful Giorgio Tavecchio onside kick in between.
Carr finished 24-for-42 with 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The second of those picks ended the game; wide receiver Johnny Holton dropped a pass over the middle.
