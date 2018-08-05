Raiders

Napa couple enjoy backyard view of Raiders’ practices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2018 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2018 - 5:02 pm

NAPA, Calif. — John King stood on an 8-inch step made of nine cinder blocks turned to their side. There, in the rear left corner of his backyard, he pressed his arms against a black-tarped, chain-link fence.

Time to watch the neighbors.

The Raiders practiced last Sunday morning on two full-sized football fields. On the one nearest King’s home, the specialists warmed up. It was kicker Giorgio Tavecchio’s designated day for field goals, so a few times each minute, he harmlessly booted footballs toward the backyard.

Then, one sailed farther and more leftward than the others, over King’s combed-back white hair.

Whack!

“The first thought I had was, ‘Oh (shoot). What did it break?’” King said. “If you asked 50,000 people if that football was kicked from over there and ended up there on top of that motor home, I bet you wouldn’t get one out of 50,000 people who would believe you. What are the odds? It’s not in the picture.”

King took a picture and kept the football, mementos from Napa being the Raiders’ training camp home since 1996. Next year is expected to be the final such camp. Beginning in 2020, the bulk of the franchise’s operations will be based in Nevada, coinciding with the club’s relocation to Las Vegas.

King, 78, has lived over the fence since 1998.

He keeps a collection of stories, like a memorable fight he witnessed between teammates or where on the field Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice relieved himself when nature called during practice. He once caught three men trespassing on his property, standing beside his fence on 5-gallon buckets, because they wanted to see their favorite team.

He and wife Sandy King, married for 15 years, seldom do this today, but they’ve hosted friends in the backyard during practices. In those gatherings, they barbecued and marinated over the novelty of having an NFL team next door a few weeks each summer.

Of course, as with any neighbor, the Kings can nitpick.

Artificial crowd noise, at times, can be a nuisance. Years ago, lights from evening practices disturbed them. The franchise routinely tarps off the field’s fence for security reasons, preventing the public — and NFL opponents — from watching their activities. The tarp, however, blocks sunshine from some of Sandy’s Sally Holmes white roses, effectively stunting their bloom.

One year, John King said, a portable restroom was stationed near the couple’s fence.

“You don’t really smell it because it’s got so many chemicals in it,” King said. “But I didn’t like it. I didn’t say anything. You got the whole (darn) field, and you’re putting it next to someone’s house? Are you jealous of my wife’s roses? … The Raiders being here is like company. I’m so glad to see them, and I’m so glad to see them go.”

He followed with a laugh.

“No, he’s teasing,” Sandy said. “They’re not that annoying. Those people drilling at 11 o’clock last night, out in front of our house on the sewer, I couldn’t believe the jackhammering out there. From 7 to 11. That’s what I consider annoying.”

Indeed, the couple appears to have embraced the experience.

King playfully declined to estimate exactly how many footballs, through the years, inadvertently found their way over the fence. He doesn’t want a bill from the Raiders, he joked. He still has an autographed football that a security guard gave him about a decade ago. It was signed by a young, talented quarterback, the type of autograph that could be worth something someday.

JaMarcus Russell’s.

In good times and bad, Raiders history is visible from across a chained fence. A sense of gratitude is audible in Sandy’s voice when she reflects on the unique vantage they’ve had.

“The Raiders are in our backyard,” she said.

King gives away most footballs that fly over their fence, but he plans to keep the one Tavecchio deposited.

King, a Mississippi native who is semiretired from the real estate industry, climbed up the ladder on his motor home last Sunday to inspect any damage from the crash landing. Concerned about skylights and plastic coverings, he was relieved to find no obvious cracks, scratches or dents.

His new football features the letter “K,” short for kicker, handwritten in a black Sharpie marker. A number, 135, is written in silver marker.

It turned out Tavecchio’s days were numbered, too.

From his backyard, King noticed something unusual Friday afternoon after practice. He saw Raiders coaches and front-office members, including general manager Reggie McKenzie, standing on a far field. They watched a right-footed man attempt several field goals, and he seemed to convert them all.

Handshakes followed.

On Saturday morning, he saw the news report: Tavecchio was waived, and Mike Nugent was signed. Like the Raiders in Napa, the kicker provided memories before leaving.

“I hate to see Tavecchio go,” King said, “but that’s the way it goes in that business.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Vegas Nation: Gruden reflects on the team's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his overall thoughts on being back at training camp for the first time in 10 years.
Vegas Nation: Raiders ready for training camp
Host Bryan Salmond is in studio talking via Skype with Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken about what to expect as the Raiders go into training camp.
Vegas Nation: Johnson puts "special" Bruce Irvin alongside ex-Chiefs teammates
Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson describes what it's like working with Bruce Irvin.
Vegas Nation:Johnson is "chasing" a championship
Raiders veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson's main goal is to win a championship.
Vegas Nation: AFC West Division
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond joined by Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, sports reporter Gilbert Manzano and Columnist Ed Graney for a look at the battle for AFC West supremacy.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Off season update
Ed Graney, Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano sit down and discuss the latest news around the Raiders.
Las Vegas Morning Update — Sunday, July 8
The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Analysis of Raiders Stadium Construction Site
Review-Journal sports reporter Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the recent updates on the Raiders stadium and owner Mark Davis serving food to construction workers.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Friday, June 29, 2018
The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold, Raiders owner Mark Davis throws a barbecue, and a Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.
Vegas Nation: Gruden Gives "Final Exams"
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders improvement throughout training and how Gruden has been pushing the Raiders.
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like