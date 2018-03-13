Raiders agree to 3-year deal for TE Derek Carrier

The Raiders agreed to a three-year contract Tuesday with tight end Derek Carrier, a source said. He spent 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams and the previous two years with the Washington Redskins.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Derek Carrier warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Washington Redskins tight end Derek Carrier (89) spikes the ball in front of teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAKLAND, Calif. — It wasn’t the sort of move that will break the bank.

It was the type, the Raiders believe, that can help build a roster.

The franchise agreed to a three-year contract Tuesday with tight end Derek Carrier, a source said. He spent 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, where Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson was a quarterbacks coach, and the previous two years with the Washington Redskins under coach Jay Gruden, younger brother of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Raiders agreed to three-year deal for TE Derek Carrier, source confirmed. Deal arrives with TE Jared Cook coming off wrist surgery, sources say, and TE Lee Smith scheduled to become a free agent Wednesday. @RapSheet first reported Carrier pact. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 13, 2018

Carrier has 36 career receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown since entering the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent from Beloit, a Div. III college in Wisconsin. Last season, he played 242 snaps on special teams compared to 185 on offense while totaling eight catches on 11 targets for 71 yards.

The 27-year-old fills a need at position where blocking tight end Lee Smith is scheduled to become a free agent on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Tight end Jared Cook underwent wrist surgery this offseason, sources say.

The Raiders cannot officially sign Carrier until Wednesday after 1 p.m.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.