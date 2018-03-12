Raiders cut ties with struggling tackle Marshall Newhouse

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not seem impressed with Marshall Newhouse last month upon mentioning the right tackle at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jon Gruden did not seem impressed with Marshall Newhouse last month upon mentioning the right tackle at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

His sincerity became clear Monday.

The Raiders released their starting right tackle, one of four transactions that became official throughout the day. Cornerback Sean Smith was released. Wide receiver Griff Whalen was signed. Nose tackle Justin Ellis finalized a three-year, $15 million contract that was first reported last Friday.

Newhouse was due a $1.55 million salary in 2018 with a $200,000 workout bonus and up to $500,000 in potential incentives. None of those figures were guaranteed. As Gruden referenced, Newhouse struggled to some degree, although it is notable he dealt with and played through multiple injuries last year in his first season with the Raiders.

“We had some inconsistency at right tackle, obviously,” Gruden said on Feb. 28. “Newhouse, he had some moments where he played well. He had some moments where he obviously struggled.”

Today, 2017 fourth-round pick David Sharpe projects as the starter opposite left tackle Donald Penn. The Raiders, however, are expected to address their offensive tackle position in some form over the coming weeks.

Penn, 35 in April, underwent foot surgery in December.

