Raiders release Aldon Smith amid domestic violence allegation

The Raiders hoped the Aldon Smith story would conclude on a positive note. It still can, although not with them.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders hoped the Aldon Smith story would conclude on a positive note, that he would overcome issues that have derailed his personal life and career to one day realize his potential as an NFL edge rusher.

There is still hope, of course, for Smith’s personal journey.

As for his career, the team is moving forward.

The franchise announced Monday it has released Smith. He was on the team’s reserve/suspended list, logging only nine games for the Raiders and none since 2015. He flashed as an elite pass rusher from 2011 to 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in 2015 following his third DUI arrest.

Monday’s move was not a surprise.

It followed reports Sunday that Smith fled the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancee. On Monday, TMZ attributed his fiancee, Shawna McKnight, when reporting that Smith reached out to the victim’s parents, who facilitated his entrance into a rehabilitation facility.

The Associated Press reported Monday that police were still searching for Smith, who authorities said fled a San Francisco home before officers arrived after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Michael Andraychak said investigators are asking for the public’s help finding him.

“I’m scared for his life with his addiction,” McKnight said to TMZ. “I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and (am) so happy he turned to my family, who considers him family. … Hopefully, he gets the help he truly needs.”

The Raiders kept it brief with their announcement: “The Oakland Raiders have released LB Aldon Smith.” Beyond those eight words, the organization is known to empathize with and support the personal journey Smith is on, one which he will continue while apart from the club.

