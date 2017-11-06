Raiders TE Jared Cook prove his worth during first half against Dolphins

Jared Cook started his Sunday with a stop-and-go route, a double move on which Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso bit.

There was no looking back.

The Raiders tight end surpassed 100 receiving yards for the second time in three games, and he needed only the first half to do it. Cook, beginning with a 35-yard gain against Alonso, had six catches for 111 yards by halftime.

In the early going, Cook largely was Oakland’s offense.

He accumulated 59 yards on three targets in the first quarter. The rest of the team totaled 17 yards on the other 12 first-quarter plays. His long reception came on the Raiders’ opening series as one of two third-and-9 conversions from Cook on the series, which was capped by a field goal. Cook also converted a third-and-10 and third-and-4 on Sunday.

Cook had six catches for 107 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19. He signed a two-year, $10.6 million contract in March.

Court date

At last, the Raiders departed the East Coast early Monday morning, so ending their longest road trip of the season. The 10-day trek began in Buffalo, New York, before stops across Southern Florida in Sarasota, Bradenton and Miami.

Most players and coaches can catch their breath Monday back home. Sean Smith cannot.

The cornerback’s travels continue, as he’s scheduled to appear Monday for a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles. Smith pleaded not guilty plea Sept. 29 to felony assault and battery charges. He is accused of having beaten his sister’s boyfriend in Pasadena, allegedly stomping on his head in the process, on July 4.

It’s unclear if Smith would fly back with the Raiders or travel separately to Los Angeles. Players have an off-day on Monday and are on bye this weekend.

Smith, 30, signed a four-year, $38 million contract in 2016. He collected a $4.25 million roster bonus in March, and his $5 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed. The deal includes an additional $250,000 workout bonus for 2017.

Cornerbacks David Amerson, TJ Carrie, Gareon Conley and Dexter McDonald all have worked ahead of Smith at different junctures this season amid on-field struggles.

Off guard on onside kick

The Raiders were caught off-guard with a second-quarter onside kick. The front line of their kickoff return unit allowed too much cushion.

Defensive end Shilique Calhoun was the closest Raiders player to the ball but nowhere near the Dolphins’ recovery.

The Raiders retook possession when Bruce Irvin forced a fumble on the ensuing drive. Cornerback TJ Carrie recovered.

By the way, that onside kick was recovered by Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey, who was promptly smothered with congratulations by his teammates.

Notable

— Of the six players the Raiders listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable to play Sunday, five were in uniform. Safety Karl Joseph (groin), right guard Gabe Jackson (foot), linebacker Cory James (knee), linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) all played. Fullback Jamize Olawale (hamstring) did not.

— Center-guard Jon Feliciano was an honorary pregame captain. He grew up in Davie, Florida, and attended the University of Miami.

— Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler completed his first 16 passes Sunday for 141 yards and a touchdown.

— Mario Edwards Jr. threw a left uppercut on tight end Anthony Fasano following a secord-quarter play. He was charged a 15-yard penalty with an NFL fine likely to come. The Raiders drew eight penalties for 85 yards in the first half.

— Dolphins running back Damien Williams’ shoe came off early in the third quarter on an 8-yard run. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman picked it up and chucked it at least 10 yards. No flag was issued there.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.