Raiders tied for 1st in AFC West after 24-17 win over NY Giants

The Raiders beat the New York Giants 24-17 Sunday to move into a three-way tie for first place at 6-6 in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New York Giants running back Paul Perkins (28) runs with the football during the first half of a NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs with the football after making a catch against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) celebrates with strong safety Karl Joseph (42) and cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) after recovering a New York Giants fumble during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) celebrates with strong safety Karl Joseph (42) and cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) after recovering a New York Giants fumble during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) celebrates with strong safety Karl Joseph (42) after recovering a New York Giants fumble during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) defends a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (12) a during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) and New York Giants defensive back Ross Cockrell (37) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) catches a pass and is tackled by New York Giants defensive back Brandon Dixon (25) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New York Giants defensive back Brandon Dixon (25) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) defend a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New York Giants defensive back Brandon Dixon (25) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) defend a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) prepares to punt the football during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) recovers a muffed punt during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano coaches from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano coaches from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, right, and defensive coordinator John Pagano coach from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) prepares to throw the football against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) pursues New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) strips the football after sacking New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) celebrates a fumble he recovered with outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown in front of New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch stepped inside to make one defender miss.

He juked outside to avoid another.

On third-and-7 in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Raiders running back converted a short pass into a 21-yard gain, offering a balance of open-field agility with straight power when driving into the New York Giants’ secondary. Two plays later, his team celebrated a touchdown.

The Raiders hoped Lynch would be a difference maker in January and February.

He started their December with an effort that keeps that hope alive.

Lynch saw 17 carries for 101 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown on the team’s opening series. He helped close the action with a clutch conversion, helping a short-handed Raiders offense edge the Giants 24-17 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Raiders (6-6) now are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West division. They’ll face the Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

This was Lynch’s first 100-yard rushing game for Oakland.

The Giants fell to 2-10 on the season. They dropped two easy interceptions of quarterback Derek Carr and failed to recover any of running back Jalen Richard’s three fumbles on a punt return. This helped the Raiders total 401 yards of total offense despite missing wide receivers Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle sprain) and Michael Crabtree (suspension).

Crabtree will return for the Kansas City game. It’s unclear if Cooper can.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson caught all four targets for a team-high 97 yards, including a long of 59 late in the fourth quarter. Tight end Clive Walford set season highs with four catches for 57 yards. Wide receiver Johnny Holton overcame a lost fumble early to catch a 9-yard touchdown with three minutes, 31 seconds remaining. He finished with three receptions on seven targets for 39 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.