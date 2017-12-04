Raiders tied for 1st in AFC West after 24-17 win over NY Giants

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch stepped inside to make one defender miss.
He juked outside to avoid another.
On third-and-7 in the fourth quarter Sunday, the Raiders running back converted a short pass into a 21-yard gain, offering a balance of open-field agility with straight power when driving into the New York Giants’ secondary. Two plays later, his team celebrated a touchdown.
The Raiders hoped Lynch would be a difference maker in January and February.
He started their December with an effort that keeps that hope alive.
Lynch saw 17 carries for 101 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown on the team’s opening series. He helped close the action with a clutch conversion, helping a short-handed Raiders offense edge the Giants 24-17 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Raiders (6-6) now are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West division. They’ll face the Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
This was Lynch’s first 100-yard rushing game for Oakland.
The Giants fell to 2-10 on the season. They dropped two easy interceptions of quarterback Derek Carr and failed to recover any of running back Jalen Richard’s three fumbles on a punt return. This helped the Raiders total 401 yards of total offense despite missing wide receivers Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle sprain) and Michael Crabtree (suspension).
Crabtree will return for the Kansas City game. It’s unclear if Cooper can.
Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson caught all four targets for a team-high 97 yards, including a long of 59 late in the fourth quarter. Tight end Clive Walford set season highs with four catches for 57 yards. Wide receiver Johnny Holton overcame a lost fumble early to catch a 9-yard touchdown with three minutes, 31 seconds remaining. He finished with three receptions on seven targets for 39 yards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
