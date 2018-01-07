Raiders to introduce Gruden as new coach Tuesday

The final broadcast of Jon Gruden’s nine-year ESPN tenure opened Saturday with acknowledgement of the opportunity ahead, as play-by-play man Sean McDonough wished Gruden luck with the Raiders.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, center, reacts after being inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The final broadcast of Jon Gruden’s nine-year ESPN tenure opened Saturday with acknowledgment of the opportunity ahead, as play-by-play man Sean McDonough wished Gruden luck with the Raiders.

Gruden had none of it.

He kept coy.

“Well, thank you,” Gruden said. “Nothing’s official yet, but these Chiefs fans have been on my case since I got here.”

It’s official now.

Hours later, the Raiders announced that Gruden will be introduced at noon Tuesday as their coach. Gruden’s arrival itself is not news; he’s been publicly linked to the position about a week. On Friday, sources said he was set to sign a 10-year, $100 million contract.

Gruden has downplayed these reports for days.

Not anymore.

He returns home to some degree, as the Raiders marked his first head coaching job from 1998 to 2002. He then was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a Super Bowl over the Raiders in his first season and coached through the 2008 campaign.

On Saturday, he offered color commentary during a 22-21 upset win for the Tennessee Titans over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. He’s scheduled to return there once a year for the next decade in the AFC West.

“It’s an emotional and bittersweet day for our ‘Monday Night Football’ family, as today we say goodbye to Coach Gruden after nine very distinguished years,” McDonough said on-air before the game. “But I know you’re looking forward to getting back to coaching. We congratulate you as you head back to the sideline with the Raiders.”

