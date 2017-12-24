Raiders

Return of Raiders CB David Amerson still remains in doubt

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2017 - 4:14 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — There is no doubt David Amerson can play through injury.

He’s proven that.

Last year, the Raiders cornerback busted his hand during an Oct. 23 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. He did not exit for an X-ray. He did not miss a snap. In the coming weeks, he winced through fastballs that position coach Rod Woodson fired in practice. The pain was prevalent enough to influence Amerson’s approach to a potential interception ball in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

Rather than use his hands, he attempted to trap it with his body. The ball banged off his chest.

Finally, after the season ended in January, Amerson had the injury evaluated for the first time. Ligaments were torn. A bone was chipped. He needed and underwent February surgery.

“Certain stuff I can play through,” Amerson said. “I’ve played through football injuries. This is one of them, man, I’d go out there and get (burned).”

A foot injury is expected to force Amerson to miss his eighth straight game on Monday evening against the Philadelphia Eagles. He officially was listed as doubtful Friday on the Raiders’ injury report after having not practiced all week. He hopes to return next week for the club’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This injury has lingered longer than anyone hoped.

Initially, it was diagnosed as a midfoot sprain. Given its slow recovery, Amerson plans to see a specialist this offseason for a closer look. The 26-year-old last appeared in a game on Oct. 19 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He rested and rehabbed for more than a month before first returning to practice on Nov. 29.

Coach Jack Del Rio deferred a question Friday about whether Amerson has progressed to the point where there is confidence he will return this season.

“I have to trust the trainers and the doctors to do their thing with him,” Del Rio said. “Honestly, I feel like I’ve been waiting forever. It’s been a while. Little bit frustrating because he’s one of our better corners.”

On Dec. 13, Amerson experienced a setback when scaling up for a pass in practice. He landed with all his weight on his right foot, sending a shooting pain that sent him limping. He’s yet to resume work with the team, working to the side with a trainer.

Next week should be different.

“It’s the only shot we’ve got,” said Amerson, who lamented it being so late in the season. “I won’t really know until I go against somebody in practice — that’s when I can really test it. But as far as moving around out there, doing drills, this is the best it’s felt. It still catches (with pain), but it’s a manageable catch. … This is my first time dealing with something that kept me out this long. It’s weird. It feels awkward for me, if that makes sense. I feel out of place.”

Amerson has played through various injuries over the course of his NFL career.

This one is out of his hands.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

