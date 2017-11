Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Broncos.

Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and how the Raiders are preparing to face off against the Broncos.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.