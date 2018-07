Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond welcomes Raiders beat writers Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and columnist Ed Graney for a look at the Raiders’ offseason moves.

Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond welcomes Raiders beat writers Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and columnist Ed Graney for a look at the Raiders' offseason moves.

Derek Carr’s receiving corps has a new veteran leader in Jordy Nelson, and that could mean more production from Amari Cooper in the slot. What will Jon Gruden’s offense look like?

Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond welcomes Raiders beat writers Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and columnist Ed Graney for a look at the Raiders’ offseason moves.