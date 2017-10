Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart showcase the tweets from Raider Nation after the Raiders’ 34-14 lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Vegas Nation Social Sound Off: Raider Nation reacts to loss against Bills (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and handicapper Kelly Stewart showcase the tweets from Raider Nation after the Raiders’ 34-14 lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.