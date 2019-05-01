Report: Raiders RB Isaiah Crowell out for season

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets have released running back Isaiah Crowell, an expected move after the team agreed to terms early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, with Le'Veon Bell.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders lost a valuable part of their backfield depth this week, as running back Isaiah Crowell reportedly tore his Achilles’ tendon during a Tuesday workout at team headquarters.

Crowell, 26, signed a one-year, $1 million contract in March.

He will undergo surgery to repair the season-ending injury, ESPN reported. It occurred during the second day of phase two in the Raiders’ voluntary workout program.

Before drafting former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs on April 26 with the No. 24 overall pick, the team evaluated its options in free agency, working out Robert Turbin and Charcandrick West. Either player, or perhaps a different free agent, could receive a call now.

Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren are the backups today behind Jacobs. James Butler, who was on the practice squad for a portion of last season, was waived Tuesday.

