Times set for Raiders’ preseason schedule

Raiders fourth-round draft pick David Sharpe, second from right, works through offensive lineman drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — A range of dates with inexact kickoff times were announced last month when the Raiders’ preseason schedule was released. On Tuesday, the specifics were finalized.

The Raiders will open their preseason Aug. 12 for a Saturday night game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

Geographically speaking, that’s about as close to Las Vegas the Raiders will come in 2017, the four-plus hour commute roughly the same as their Dec. 31 season finale versus the L.A. Chargers in Carson, California.

Regular-season dates and times were announced last month (all times PT).

Here is the full schedule.

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.