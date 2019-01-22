Raiders/NFL

Vegas Nation: Raiders meet with players gearing up for Senior Bowl

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2019 - 9:59 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2019 - 10:02 pm

Jon Gruden and the Raiders coaching staff are ready to coach the 70th annual Senior Bowl on Saturday.

The RJ’s Michael Gehlken reports on the first meeting with the coaches and players before the first practice.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders/NFL Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like