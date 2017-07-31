ad-fullscreen
Vegas Nation: Raiders’ No. 2 quarterback job up for grabs — VIDEO

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2017 - 10:56 pm
 

On Day 2 of Raiders training camp, Marshawn Lynch gave the fans up in Napa, California, a few dynamic runs, and Marshall Newhouse discussed the challenges of playing at both offensive tackle spots.

With the pads coming out Monday, Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken breakdown the position battles, including the No. 2 backup quarterback job.

Check out the video above.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

