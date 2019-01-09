Wayne Newton, others featured in promo video for NFL draft in Las Vegas

The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is more than a year away, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has already produced a video proclaiming how excited the city is to host it.

(Screen capture LVCVA/YouTube)

The one-minute video features Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, Las Vegas native and former NFL star Steven Jackson, Las Vegas entertainers Wayne Newton and George Wallace, and cast members from “Ka,” “Magic Mike Live,” “Absinthe” and “Opium.”

The production was shown at Tuesday’s LVCVA board meeting. The digital message was not disseminated in any ad format.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled April 23-25, 2020, and a venue has not yet been selected.

