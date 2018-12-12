Las Vegas named host for 2020 NFL Draft

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced on Wednesday, effectively serving as a welcome to the Raiders’ relocation to the city that same year.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents UCLA's Kolton Miller with his Oakland Raiders jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced on Wednesday, effectively serving as a welcome to the Raiders’ relocation to the city that same year.

The team owns two first-round picks in 2020.

“The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft,” team owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans.”

Said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: “The NFL draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year, and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas. We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners.”

The Raiders’ first exhibition game in Las Vegas is expected in August 2020.

