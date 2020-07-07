Chad Johnson tweets he’s prepping for a Raiders workout

A Raiders spokesman said he wasn’t aware of any scheduled workouts with Johnson, who last played in the NFL in the 2011 season with the New England Patriots.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, gesters as receiver Chad Johnson (81) looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in this Oct. 1, 2007 file photo, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl) David Kohl Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer, gesters as receiver Chad Johnson (81) looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in this Oct. 1, 2007 file photo, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson reacts in the closing minutes of their 34-27 win over Houston, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003, in Cincinnati. Johnson guaranteed a win at home next Sunday over the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs when interviewed after the game. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

Wearing a Raiders helmet, black shorts and a black T-shirt, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson lined up as if ready for the ball to be snapped.

He tweeted that photo of himself Tuesday, saying he was “getting ready for a workout with the Raiders.”

Getting ready for a workout with the @Raiders pic.twitter.com/0Jrs1uoFNP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2020

A Raiders spokesman said he wasn’t aware of any scheduled workouts with Johnson, who last played in the NFL in the 2011 season with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old, who between 2008 and 2012 was known as Chad Ochocinco, insisted in a tweet to Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson that he was serious.

“Get ready, cause I’m coming back, see you in camp!!” Johnson tweeted to Robertson.

Robertson said he looked forward to seeing Johnson.

“See you soon GOAT!” Robertson tweeted.

I’m Crafting As We Speak. See you soon goat! https://t.co/kkQBwTImd9 — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) July 7, 2020

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.