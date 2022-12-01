Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS
The Raiders, along with other players across the NFL, are once again set to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during the league’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.
The campaign “celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities” and allows players to highlight charitable partners on their cleats.
Quarterback Derek Carr will once again represent Valley Children’s Healthcare to raise awareness to support healthcare providers that offer help to families with children in need. Carr’s son, Dallas, was born with intestinal malrotation.
Maxx Crosby will again support animal rescue through the Stand Up for Pits Foundation. The defensive end owns three dogs.
For the full list of the 27 Raiders participating and their causes, click here.
The Raiders will be wearing their specialty cleats on Sunday when they host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium at 1:25 p.m.
