Check out the Raiders’ My Cause My Cleats — PHOTOS

The Raiders, along with other players across the NFL, are once again set to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during the league’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

DEREK CARR, Valley Children's Healthcare (Las Vegas Raiders)

RODERIC TEAMER, Project Purple Butterfly (Las Vegas Raiders)

LUKE MASTERSON, Captains for Clean Water (Las Vegas Raiders)

DJ TURNER, Cancer Awareness (Las Vegas Raiders)

HUNTER RENFROW, Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation (Las Vegas Raiders)

AJ COLE, The Kenya Project (Las Vegas Raiders)

AMIK ROBERTSON, American Cancer Society (Las Vegas Raiders)

DENZEL PERRYMAN, Autism Awareness (Las Vegas Raiders)

DANIEL CARLSON, A-Team Ministries (Las Vegas Raiders)

JAKOB JOHNSON, Up Next International (Las Vegas Raiders)

BRANDON BOLDEN, American Cancer Society (Las Vegas Raiders)

TRENT SIEG, The Fletcher Foundation (Las Vegas Raiders)

ANDRE JAMES, American Cancer Society (Las Vegas Raiders)

LESTER COTTON SR., Cancer Awareness (Las Vegas Raiders)

MACK HOLLINS, Thumbs Up Mission (Las Vegas Raiders)

JARRETT STIDHAM, NEGU, Never Ever Give Up (Las Vegas Raiders)

DIVINE DEABLO, Organization of Autism Research (Las Vegas Raiders)

MAXX CROSBY, Stand Up for Pits Foundation (Las Vegas Raiders)

KENDAL VICKERS, The Defensive Line Foundation (Las Vegas Raiders)

FOSTER MOREAU, No White Flags (Las Vegas Raiders)

DARREN WALLER, Wounded Warrior Project & Darren Waller Foundation In Partnership with USAA (Las Vegas Raiders)

JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR, Mission of Hope (Las Vegas Raiders)

KOLTON MILLER, Children's Craniofacial Association (Las Vegas Raiders)

MALCOLM KOONCE, Youth Health and Wellness (Las Vegas Raiders)

MATTHEW BUTLER, Autism Awareness (Las Vegas Raiders)

THAYER MUNFORD JR., Anti-Bullying and Youth Health/Wellness (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NATE HOBBS, Intellectual Disabilities (Las Vegas Raiders)

The campaign “celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities” and allows players to highlight charitable partners on their cleats.

Quarterback Derek Carr will once again represent Valley Children’s Healthcare to raise awareness to support healthcare providers that offer help to families with children in need. Carr’s son, Dallas, was born with intestinal malrotation.

Maxx Crosby will again support animal rescue through the Stand Up for Pits Foundation. The defensive end owns three dogs.

For the full list of the 27 Raiders participating and their causes, click here.

The Raiders will be wearing their specialty cleats on Sunday when they host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium at 1:25 p.m.

